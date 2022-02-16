Bystanders detain drunken Lincoln man after several car collisions, police say

A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he is alleged to have twice wrecked his Jeep Wrangler into other vehicles in his apartment complex parking lot before bystanders intervened, according to police.
Zane Knopp left the apartment complex near 18th and Knox streets just before 4 p.m. Tuesday but returned shortly after, crashing into another Jeep on his way into the parking lot, Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said.
Then, Vigil said, Knopp left and returned to the complex again, wrecking into a red car as he tried to back his Jeep into a parking space, prompting bystanders to detain him until police arrived.
Vigil said responding officers initiated a DUI investigation and found 288 ounces of marijuana and 491 grams of concentrated THC wax in Knopp's Jeep. They also found more than $1,800 in cash, Vigil said.
The 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash, DUI-second offense, driving during revocation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
