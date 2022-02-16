 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bystanders detain drunken Lincoln man after several car collisions, police say

  • Updated
A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he is alleged to have twice wrecked his Jeep Wrangler into other vehicles in his apartment complex parking lot before bystanders intervened, according to police. 

Zane Knopp left the apartment complex near 18th and Knox streets just before 4 p.m. Tuesday but returned shortly after, crashing into another Jeep on his way into the parking lot, Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said. 

Zane Knopp

Knopp

Then, Vigil said, Knopp left and returned to the complex again, wrecking into a red car as he tried to back his Jeep into a parking space, prompting bystanders to detain him until police arrived. 

Vigil said responding officers initiated a DUI investigation and found 288 ounces of marijuana and 491 grams of concentrated THC wax in Knopp's Jeep. They also found more than $1,800 in cash, Vigil said. 

The 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash, DUI-second offense, driving during revocation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

