Burt County sheriff's deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

Justin Smith, a Burt County Sheriff's Deputy and the former police chief of Decatur, died on Wednesday after battling COVID-19. He was 43 years old.

Smith, a deputy since 2008, had been placed on life support in the days before his death, according to the Burt County Sheriff's Office news release announcing the deputy's death. Smith, described as a devoted husband and father, was surrounded by family and friends when he died, according to the release.

A longtime figure in law enforcement in Burt County, Smith had worked in various roles and assignments in his time with the sheriff's office and Decatur Police Department — careers that accompanied his time in the U.S. Army Reserve.

"During this difficult time our thoughts and prayers go out to Justin's family, his Burt County Sheriff's Office Family, and the Decatur Police Department," Sheriff Eric Nick said in the statement. "Please keep them in all your thoughts and prayers."

Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said in a statement that the patrol is "deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Smith," nothing that he served not only Burt County, "but also our country, and will be greatly missed."