Lincoln Police said smoldering love letters from an ex-girlfriend left on a carpet caught fire on Monday, causing an estimated $4,000 in damage to an apartment building.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the apartment at 4615 Meredeth St. at about 4:30 p.m.
Police said 19-year-old Ariauna Lillard was using a butane torch to burn the love letters in a bedroom.
She later put some of them on the floor and left the room to take a nap, but awoke shortly later to find the carpet on fire.
Firefighters quickly put the fire out. No one was injured during the incident, police said.
Lillard was cited for negligent burning.