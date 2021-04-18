 Skip to main content
Burglary reported at south Lincoln gas station
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred early Sunday at a south Lincoln gas station.

At around 3 a.m., officers responded to the Stop N' Shop near South 16th Street and Old Cheney Road on a report of a burglary that happened about 45 minutes earlier, according to LPD Capt. Max Hubka.

Surveillance video showed a man breaking through the store's window with a rock to gain entry. A female also accompanied him, Hubka said.

Both suspects brought containers with them that they filled with tobacco products and alcohol before leaving on foot.

LPD has not made any arrests and the incident is still under investigation.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

