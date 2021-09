The Lincoln Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at a Casey's convenience store near Northwest Sixth Street and Cornhusker Highway at about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to LPD Capt. Duane Winkler.

When officers arrived, the front door's glass was broken. Police estimated about $300-$400 of merchandise was stolen, though the amount had not yet been confirmed. The damage to the glass is estimated to be about $1,000.