Burglary reported at Nebraska Republican Party office in Lincoln

Lincoln police say they are investigating a reported burglary at the Nebraska Republican Party office at 1610 N Street.
Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said they were called there at 12:34 p.m. Monday after a volunteer said she arrived to meet a locksmith there to get inside and found the place in disarray, an office computer missing and the security cameras removed.
The loss was estimated at $1,000.
Vollmer said the investigation is ongoing as they complete interviews to determine if anything else was taken. There was no sign of forced entry, he said.
It's unclear if it had anything to do with the change in leadership at the state convention in Kearney last weekend, where Eric Underwood was elected as the party's new chairman after members of the party ousted Dan Welch of Omaha, the longtime chairman, from the position.
People are also reading…
Lincoln police want the public's help solving these cases
Assault at D'Leons
Bike burglar
Bullseye
Burgled
Cash me outside
Dog poisoning
Dollar General disagreement
Dollar General distraction
Door Dash crash
Exotic gift emporium
Fill 'Er Up!
Fraud alert
Fraudulent charges
Garage go-getters
Graffiti'D
Grocery go-getter
Grom to go
Hosed
Jeepers
Medical boot
Road rage
Rocky Rooftop
Run Your Pockets
Shattered window
Tire-d of it
Urban Air flair
Vape shop burglary
Villa Amore 2.0
Villa Amore
Want Your Bad Romance
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger