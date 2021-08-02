 Skip to main content
Burglars uproot ATM at University of Nebraska Credit Union, police say
Burglars uproot ATM at University of Nebraska Credit Union, police say

A 55-year-old delivery man making a routine trip to Hy-Vee noticed something different Monday morning: the ATM at the University of Nebraska Credit Union near 52nd and O streets had been uprooted. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the man heard unusual noises coming from the credit union's parking lot as he was making his delivery, prompting him to check further.

When he looked, he saw a group of people running away from a 2002 Ford F-350 that was connected to the uprooted ATM, Spilker said. 

LPD later found the truck had been stolen in Omaha. It's unclear if the burglars, who left the truck and machine behind, made off with any cash. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

