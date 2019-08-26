{{featured_button_text}}

The Subway burglar struck again.

Someone broke a window and stole cash drawers from Subway restaurants at 201 Sun Valley Blvd. and 53rd and O streets over the weekend — the second time those businesses have been targeted. Those locations and two other Subways were burglarized in June.

Police investigating string of Subway break-ins

The burglaries appear to be related: someone breaks a window, crawls inside and steals the cash drawer. Police did not disclose how much money was taken.

A manager at the Sun Valley Boulevard restaurant was notified by a motion alarm system about 2 a.m. Monday and found the lower window of the front door broken and the cash drawer missing, Officer Angela Sands said.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, someone reported a broken window at the 53rd and O streets restaurant and police found a similar scene, she said.

Both those stores were hit in June, along with stores at 2501 N.W. 12th St. and 5533 N.W. First St.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist.

