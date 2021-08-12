 Skip to main content
Burglars take alcohol, tobacco products from Lincoln Casey's location, police say
Burglars take alcohol, tobacco products from Lincoln Casey's location, police say

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

An investigation is ongoing after two burglars, with their faces covered, shattered the storefront glass at Casey's near Sixth Street and Cornhusker Highway on Thursday morning, making off with alcohol and tobacco products.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to an alarm call at the west Lincoln general store just before 2 a.m. Thursday, where the burglars caused about $1,000 in damage. It's unclear how much merchandise they took, Spilker said, and an audit is ongoing.

Spilker said police aren't yet sure if the burglary is connected to a string of vape shop break-ins that frustrated store managers in recent months. She said it wasn't clear whether the burglars at Casey's targeted vape products.

Crime scene do not cross
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE file photo
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

