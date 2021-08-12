Burglars take alcohol, tobacco products from Lincoln Casey's location, police say

An investigation is ongoing after two burglars, with their faces covered, shattered the storefront glass at Casey's near Sixth Street and Cornhusker Highway on Thursday morning, making off with alcohol and tobacco products.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to an alarm call at the west Lincoln general store just before 2 a.m. Thursday, where the burglars caused about $1,000 in damage. It's unclear how much merchandise they took, Spilker said, and an audit is ongoing.

Spilker said police aren't yet sure if the burglary is connected to a string of vape shop break-ins that frustrated store managers in recent months. She said it wasn't clear whether the burglars at Casey's targeted vape products.

