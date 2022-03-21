Burglars take $21,000 worth of electronics from south Lincoln Target, police say

Two men who had been hiding in the back room at a Target store in Lincoln emerged after the store closed Saturday night and made off with $21,000 worth of electronics, according to police.

LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said officers responded to the store, near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road, at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after an alarm triggered when the retailer's west side doors were opened.

Kocian said the two unidentified men left the back room and headed straight for the electronics section, where they gathered the merchandise before leaving through the west doors.

The men fled the area in a white SUV, Kocian said.

An investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

