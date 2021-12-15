Burglars strike south Lincoln nail salon, bridal shop overnight, police say

Police are investigating after burglars shattered storefront glass at three businesses along the Old Cheney Road corridor in south Lincoln Monday night, making off with cash from two of them.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the Blush Bridal Boutique, 5505 S. 16th St., at around 7 a.m. Tuesday when employees found the shop's front door had been shattered and that cash was missing from the register.

Responding officers noticed the storefront glass at Stellar Nails, a neighboring business, had also been shattered, Spilker said. Burglars had taken cash from the nail salon, too, Spilker said.

The broken glass caused about $500 in damage to each business, according to police.

As Lincoln Police investigated those burglaries, Spilker said they received a report of a similar break-in at Super Cuts, 5609 S. 27th St., but the manager there said no cash or property had been taken from the store. The hair salon's broken entryway cost about $300, according to police.