 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglars strike Lincoln Casey's location for second time in 30 days, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Burglars strike Lincoln Casey's location for second time in 30 days, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

At least two people broke into the Casey's General Store near Northwest Sixth Street and Cornhusker Highway early Saturday morning, marking the second time in a month that the same location was burglarized

In both cases, burglars shattered the front glass of the convenience store and made off with alcohol, tobacco and vape products, according to Lincoln police. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to the store at 2 a.m. on Saturday, where they found the front glass shattered. Surveillance footage showed two people entering the store, Spilker said.

In the previous instance, which occurred on Aug. 12, officers responded to an alarm call just before 2 a.m. and encountered nearly the exact same scene: shattered glass, stolen alcohol and tobacco products and surveillance footage of at least two burglars, Spilker said then. 

Saturday's incident caused about $1,000 in damage to the front door, Spilker said. Police estimated about $300-$400 of merchandise was stolen, though the amount had not yet been confirmed, LPD Capt. Duane Winkler told the Journal Star on Saturday.

An investigation into both burglaries is ongoing. 

Lincoln man arrested on child sex assault charges 7 years after first allegation
No criminal complaints filed against woman captured in viral Super Saver video in Lincoln
UNL police field belated report of sexual assault at Fiji house stemming from 2015
Lincoln's long-term transportation plan warns of growing congestion, stagnant funds
Crime logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

ISS astronauts capture chilling and rare photo of Earth from space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News