Burglars strike Lincoln Casey's location for second time in 30 days, police say

At least two people broke into the Casey's General Store near Northwest Sixth Street and Cornhusker Highway early Saturday morning, marking the second time in a month that the same location was burglarized.

In both cases, burglars shattered the front glass of the convenience store and made off with alcohol, tobacco and vape products, according to Lincoln police.

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to the store at 2 a.m. on Saturday, where they found the front glass shattered. Surveillance footage showed two people entering the store, Spilker said.

In the previous instance, which occurred on Aug. 12, officers responded to an alarm call just before 2 a.m. and encountered nearly the exact same scene: shattered glass, stolen alcohol and tobacco products and surveillance footage of at least two burglars, Spilker said then.

Saturday's incident caused about $1,000 in damage to the front door, Spilker said. Police estimated about $300-$400 of merchandise was stolen, though the amount had not yet been confirmed, LPD Capt. Duane Winkler told the Journal Star on Saturday.