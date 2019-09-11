{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating a burglary at Hollywood Bowl.

Police were called to the bowling alley at 920 N. 48th St. just after 1 a.m. Wednesday and found a door shattered by a large rock, but there was no one in the building.

An unknown number of suspects apparently attempted to pry open a coin machine and a pickle card machine that was attached to it, but were unsuccessful.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The burglars didn't take anything, but damage to the coin machine and the door was estimated at $500. Police are looking at video surveillance but have no suspects yet.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Higher education reporter

Chris Dunker covers higher education, state government and the intersection of both.

Load comments