Lincoln police are investigating a burglary at Hollywood Bowl.
Police were called to the bowling alley at 920 N. 48th St. just after 1 a.m. Wednesday and found a door shattered by a large rock, but there was no one in the building.
An unknown number of suspects apparently attempted to pry open a coin machine and a pickle card machine that was attached to it, but they were unsuccessful.
The burglars didn't take anything, but damage to the coin machine and the door was estimated at $500. Police are looking at video surveillance but have no suspects yet.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS.