Somebody’s planning a heck of a dinner party.
The evidence: a burglary at Leon’s Gourmet Grocer at 2200 Winthrop Road.
Employees of the longtime grocery store called police Monday morning to report that burglars had forced their way into the store through the back area of the building and stole a cache of high-end meats, a bottle of Jim Beam whiskey, some Jose Cuervo tequila and a “miscellaneous bag of spirits.”
Police said they're reviewing video surveillance footage.
Value of the meat and beverages: $1,190.
Time with friends over dinner and drinks: priceless.
Potential prison time: 20 years.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: BUCKLEY, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/11/1989 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 16:06:56 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - SUBSQ OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: WHITEDRESS, ANDRE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 03/16/1987 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 14:57:16 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) CRIMINAL POSS OF FINANCIAL TRANS DEVICE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: CRANE, TYSHALL Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 04/21/1998 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 14:54:36 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: WHITLOW, DEVON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/23/1974 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 14:54:05 Charges: VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BURGLARY (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: MOORE, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/25/1965 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 14:16:53 Charges: DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: GANT, STACEY Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 07/17/1974 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 14:09:44 Charges: DUI-.08 BREATH-5TH/SUBSQ OFF (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: LEIJA, ANDREW Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/11/2000 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 14:03:41 Charges: DUI-.08 BREATH-1ST OFF (MW) VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: VENTRY, DESTINY Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 06/09/1988 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 13:56:44 Charges: DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: STEELE, TIFFANY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/20/1983 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 13:47:52 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: COOK, TARRIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/28/1991 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 13:47:30 Charges: THEFT BY DECEPTION $500-1500 (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: TAFOYA, KEENAN Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 09/05/1989 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 13:19:56 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: GARCIA, MOISES Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/27/1989 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 17:20:14 Charges: 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY RECEIVING $0-500 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: CUMPSTEN, ANDREW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/22/1976 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 12:36:01 Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG (M3) ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A) ABANDON/CRUELLY NEGLECT ANIMAL (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: CROSS, JAMES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/08/1979 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 11:31:16 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: BENSON, LARRY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/06/1992 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 11:12:37 Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: SHEPHERD, CASSIE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/19/1992 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 11:07:49 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: PRICHARD, BENJAMIN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 05/24/1986 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 10:09:52 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) RESISTING ARREST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: VERNON, SHANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/27/1990 Booking Time: 09/16/2019 / 04:21:12 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: BELK, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/08/1982 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 18:14:33 Charges: CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: CAREY, CECIL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/06/1989 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 16:34:21 Charges: DNA TESTING (M) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) REFUSE CHEMICAL TEST - 3RD OFF (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, DARRELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/18/1987 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 15:33:43 Charges: ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) PROB REV/SENT COU (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: RAWLINSON, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/01/1971 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 11:16:16 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: AWOUL, AWOUL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/01/1990 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 10:25:45 Charges: ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: PFARR, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/25/1992 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 09:23:51 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER - PRIOR (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, TRAVIS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/24/1989 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 22:09:26 Charges: LEAVE SCENE SERIOUS INJURY ACCIDENT (F3) DUI-SERIOUS BODILY INJURY (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: WALLACE, ANTJUAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/18/1991 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 20:59:01 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) STRANGULATION (F3A) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: FOIGHT, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/20/1984 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 17:48:29 Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, MELVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/12/1967 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 17:03:09 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: ELLIOTT, IRA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/07/1984 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 16:04:29 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: WELSH, JOSEPH Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/09/1983 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 15:59:16 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: CASPER, SARAH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/24/1980 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 13:21:06 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) FORGERY, 2ND DEG $1500-5000 (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: TRACY, GWYNETH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/19/1980 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 08:58:21 Charges: CHILD ABUSE (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-17-2019
Last, First Name: RAHE, TERRY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/04/1966 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 04:38:48 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
