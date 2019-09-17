{{featured_button_text}}
Leon's Gourmet Grocer

Leon’s Gourmet Grocer 

 COURTESY PHOTO

Somebody’s planning a heck of a dinner party.

The evidence: a burglary at Leon’s Gourmet Grocer at 2200 Winthrop Road.

Employees of the longtime grocery store called police Monday morning to report that burglars had forced their way into the store through the back area of the building and stole a cache of high-end meats, a bottle of Jim Beam whiskey, some Jose Cuervo tequila and a “miscellaneous bag of spirits.”

Police said they're reviewing video surveillance footage.

Value of the meat and beverages: $1,190.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Time with friends over dinner and drinks: priceless.

Potential prison time: 20 years.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Load comments