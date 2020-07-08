You are the owner of this article.
Burglars steal case of iPads from Lincoln Best Buy in early morning break-in, police say
Burglars steal case of iPads from Lincoln Best Buy in early morning break-in, police say

Lincoln Police are investigating a break-in at Best Buy early Wednesday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said an alarm sent them to the store near 70th and O streets at 4:21 a.m., where they found the front glass smashed.

He said the suspect or suspects also got through a metal gate inside the glass doors and took off with a case of Apple iPads. Store employees still were checking inventory to see if anything else was missing.

Bonkiewicz said police processed the scene for evidence and were checking surveillance video to see if it can help them catch who did it.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

