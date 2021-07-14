Burglars pull off another break-in at Lincoln smoke shop, police say

In both cases, burglars gained entry into the businesses — after causing $500 in damage to each storefront, Bonkiewicz said — and made off with product from inside the shops.

Those break-ins came after a similar burglary on July 7, when LPD discovered a broken window at Generation V E-Cigarettes and Vape Bar around 4:30 a.m. Owners of the business near Holdrege Street and North Cotner Boulevard reported a preliminary loss of $2,000 and around $1,700 in damage, Spilker said.

LPD discovered the burglary at Generation V without an alarm or report, an indication of the department's efforts to put a stop to the burglaries.

On May 23, a 3 a.m. alarm call brought officers to Lincoln Vapor, near 68th and A streets, where they found shattered storefront glass. Investigators then weren't sure if anything had been stolen from the business, but the would-be burglars caused an estimated $700 in damage to the building.

Another smoke shop break-in on June 15 — at G&G Smoke Shop, near 27th and Randolph streets — follows a different pattern than the five aforementioned burglaries. The would-be burglars didn't make off with any property, despite gaining entrance to and running through the store, Spilker said in June.