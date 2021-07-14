 Skip to main content
Burglars pull off another break-in at Lincoln smoke shop, police say
Burglars pull off another break-in at Lincoln smoke shop, police say

Vape shops break-ins, 7.9

The front door of Cloud 9 Smoke Shop on Friday after an overnight break-in. A different Cloud 9 location, near 50th Street and Old Cheney Road, was burglarized early Wednesday. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The latest installment in a campaign of break-ins at Lincoln smoke shops played out early Wednesday morning, with burglars once again shattering a glass storefront and making off with hundreds of dollars worth of product before police arrived on scene. 

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said an alarm at Cloud 9 Smoke Shop near 50th Street and Old Cheney Road was triggered at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Responding officers found a shattered window, a rummaged showroom and zero suspects. 

Spilker said officers reviewed security video with the owner that showed two individuals running through the store and stealing various vaping products — an initial estimated loss of around $500. 

A third person stood outside the business, but did not enter, Spilker said. The suspects fled the immediate area on foot, the video showed, though it's unclear if they ran toward a car parked elsewhere.

The owner told police the window will cost Cloud 9 $1,100 to replace, a figure he knew "because the owner knew how much it cost last time to replace the window," Spilker said. 

The break-in follows a similar pattern laid by at least four other recent burglaries in Lincoln, dating back to late May. 

On Friday, LPD responded to reports and alarms at two businesses — a different Cloud 9 Smoke Shop location and CBD Remedies near Normal Boulevard and South 48th Street — where officers found shattered storefront glass, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

In both cases, burglars gained entry into the businesses — after causing $500 in damage to each storefront, Bonkiewicz said — and made off with product from inside the shops. 

Those break-ins came after a similar burglary on July 7, when LPD discovered a broken window at Generation V E-Cigarettes and Vape Bar around 4:30 a.m. Owners of the business near Holdrege Street and North Cotner Boulevard reported a preliminary loss of $2,000 and around $1,700 in damage, Spilker said.

LPD discovered the burglary at Generation V without an alarm or report, an indication of the department's efforts to put a stop to the burglaries.

On May 23, a 3 a.m. alarm call brought officers to Lincoln Vapor, near 68th and A streets, where they found shattered storefront glass. Investigators then weren't sure if anything had been stolen from the business, but the would-be burglars caused an estimated $700 in damage to the building.

Another smoke shop break-in on June 15 — at G&G Smoke Shop, near 27th and Randolph streets — follows a different pattern than the five aforementioned burglaries. The would-be burglars didn't make off with any property, despite gaining entrance to and running through the store, Spilker said in June.

Surveillance video at G&G showed a pair of intruders kicking at an inside office door, but left without gaining further access, Spilker said then. 

Bonkiewicz said the department is monitoring the break-ins, and despite the intense uptick in the last week, vape shop burglaries in 2021 seem to be on par with what they were a year ago.

"If a particular type of crime is occurring and there are some specific businesses that are involved, I think it's natural for our investigators to examine if these are all linked or if they're separate instances," Bonkiewicz said at a media briefing Friday morning.

