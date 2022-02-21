 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burglars make off with vape, tobacco products from Lincoln shops, police say

Two more local shops were burglarized of vaping and tobacco products over the weekend, according to Lincoln police, marking the latest in a years-long string of similar break-ins

Officers responded to an alarm at the Generation V vapor shop near 48th and Old Cheney Road at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said. 

Police found the store's front glass had been shattered with a brick, and three suspects had entered the store, making off with at least $500 worth of vape products before leaving the immediate area on foot, Vigil said. 

An hour later, two unknown suspects pulled off a similar burglary at the Casey's General Store near 17th and Washington streets, smashing a storefront window with a rock and taking around $200 worth of Swisher Sweet cigars, Vigil said. 

The suspects again left the immediate area on foot, Vigil said. 

LPD is investigating both break-ins, Vigil said. It's still unclear if the cases are related, he said. 

Police investigated 17 break-ins at local vape, smoke and CBD shops in the first 11 months of 2021 and and 28 since the start of 2020, when the department began tracking vape shop break-ins. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

