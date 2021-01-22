 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglars hit Lincoln location of Godfather's Pizza, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Burglars hit Lincoln location of Godfather's Pizza, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating an early morning burglary at Godfather’s Pizza, 3301 O St.

About 1:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to an alarm call from the business and found the front door open, its lock damaged, and damage to an interior door leading to an office where cash was stored. A manager confirmed that cash was stolen from the business, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Damage to the business is estimated at $600 and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. The investigation was continuing.

Break-in reported at IT Computers in Lincoln
Auburn driver who had meth in his system goes to prison for crash that killed Lincoln woman

MISSING PERSONS CASES:

Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

More Than Numbers: Nebraskans lost to COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News