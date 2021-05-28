Burglars hit Casey's in Lincoln, steal cigarettes

Lincoln Police Department officers responded to an early morning break-in at a Casey's on South 17th Street on Friday.

Officers responded to a report of an alarm at the Casey's location at 1445 S. 17th St. around 2:17 a.m., Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

The front door had been broken with a rock, causing estimated damage of about $500. The suspect also stole cigarettes from the store.

The case is under investigation and police are looking into possible ties between the burglary and other similar incidents, Bonkiewicz said.

