Burglars hit Ace Rent to Own, Lincoln police say

Police are investigating an early morning break-in Sunday at Ace Rent to Own near 25th and O streets.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went there shortly after 2:30 a.m. on a report of a burglary and found the front window shattered.
Officers searched the business but were unable to locate anyone. Employees conducted an initial inventory and told police they believed eight to 10 laptops had been stolen for an estimated loss of $4,000, plus $3,400 damage.
The investigation is ongoing.
Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases
Another U-Stop robbery
Bacardi
Beer Me
Best Buy
Blink of an eye
Fixodent
Followed
Heineken
Jack Flash
Kwik Shop robbery
Let me see ya grill
Mart dart
Missing gun
Needed a boost
Not so bad guy
Ping pong paddle
Questionable behavior
Red Sox fan
Smashing glass
Snacky Snack
Tip jar taken
U-Stop robbery
Wheeee
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.