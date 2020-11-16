Burglars hit Ace Rent to Own, Lincoln police say

Police are investigating an early morning break-in Sunday at Ace Rent to Own near 25th and O streets.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went there shortly after 2:30 a.m. on a report of a burglary and found the front window shattered.

Officers searched the business but were unable to locate anyone. Employees conducted an initial inventory and told police they believed eight to 10 laptops had been stolen for an estimated loss of $4,000, plus $3,400 damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

