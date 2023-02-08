A manager arriving for work at a Lincoln Valentino's early Tuesday morning found the pizza restaurant's doors unlocked, its safe emptied and a company delivery car missing, according to police.

The manager discovered the burglary at around 6:51 a.m. Tuesday and called police to the Valentino's location near 70th Street and Sterling Place, a block north of Van Dorn Street, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The stolen vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Kona, is worth $24,000. Vollmer declined to say how much cash was missing from the store's safe.

It's unclear how burglars might have entered the store. Both entrances were unlocked when the manager arrived, Vollmer said, and police did not note any signs of forced entry.

An investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers