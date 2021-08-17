Burglars caught with thousands in forged checks, drugs, Lincoln police say

Police responding to a burglary in progress on Monday arrested a Lincoln man on suspicion of eight felony violations after finding a bevy of items used for various forgeries, a spokeswoman said.

Officer Erin Spilker said Arnold Ngezaho, 25, and Torrie Harris, 19, had removed items from a storage unit they had broken into near Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street when police contacted them at about 3 p.m. on Monday.

During a consent search of the vehicle they were driving, Spilker said police found a syringe with suspected methamphetamine in it in Harris's bag.

In a bag belonging to Ngezaho, police uncovered a pipe with suspected meth residue, along with 42 credit cards, 28 checks, 11 identification cards, seven Social Security cards, three birth certificates and several counterfeit $20 bills, according to police.

Spilker said nine of the forged checks had been written out to Ngezaho in the total amount of $33,119.85. The others were blank. She said police also found crowbars and bolt cutters in the car.