Burglars caught with thousands in forged checks, drugs, Lincoln police say
Burglars caught with thousands in forged checks, drugs, Lincoln police say

Police responding to a burglary in progress on Monday arrested a Lincoln man on suspicion of eight felony violations after finding a bevy of items used for various forgeries, a spokeswoman said.

Officer Erin Spilker said Arnold Ngezaho, 25, and Torrie Harris, 19, had removed items from a storage unit they had broken into near Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street when police contacted them at about 3 p.m. on Monday. 

During a consent search of the vehicle they were driving, Spilker said police found a syringe with suspected methamphetamine in it in Harris's bag. 

In a bag belonging to Ngezaho, police uncovered a pipe with suspected meth residue, along with 42 credit cards, 28 checks, 11 identification cards, seven Social Security cards, three birth certificates and several counterfeit $20 bills, according to police. 

Spilker said nine of the forged checks had been written out to Ngezaho in the total amount of $33,119.85. The others were blank. She said police also found crowbars and bolt cutters in the car.

Ngezaho was arrested on suspicion of eight felonies, including burglary, possession of burglar's tools, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, criminal impersonation, second-degree forgery and criminal possession of a blank financial transaction device. He was also cited for a misdemeanor and two infractions. 

Harris was arrested on burglary, possession of burglar's tools, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a blank financial transaction device and possession of a forged instrument, a misdemeanor. 

Both were taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

