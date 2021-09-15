Burglars break into west Lincoln trailer, again targeting power tools, police say

Burglars struck another trailer in the Lincoln area sometime Monday night, making off with a generator and various power tools from Nextlink Internet in west Lincoln.

Altogether, burglars took about $6,000 worth of equipment from the business near Southwest 20th and West O streets, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said. An employee reported the loss to police at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Among the stolen items was a generator, worth about $1,000, and a collection of DeWalt power drills, batteries and chargers, Spilker said.

An investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

The trailer break-in seems to align with a string of similar burglaries targeting construction tools and equipment in the area. Last week, burglars stole about $3,000 worth of various tools and supplies from a construction site southwest of Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.