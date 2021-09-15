 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglars break into west Lincoln trailer, again targeting power tools, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

Burglars break into west Lincoln trailer, again targeting power tools, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

Burglars struck another trailer in the Lincoln area sometime Monday night, making off with a generator and various power tools from Nextlink Internet in west Lincoln. 

Altogether, burglars took about $6,000 worth of equipment from the business near Southwest 20th and West O streets, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said. An employee reported the loss to police at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Among the stolen items was a generator, worth about $1,000, and a collection of DeWalt power drills, batteries and chargers, Spilker said. 

An investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

The trailer break-in seems to align with a string of similar burglaries targeting construction tools and equipment in the area. Last week, burglars stole about $3,000 worth of various tools and supplies from a construction site southwest of Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. 

In both instances, burglars broke into trailers. 

Lincoln authorities warn of continued scams where callers pose as law enforcement
Lincoln man hospitalized after he was attacked by man with machete, police say
Teen alleges her drink was spiked at Lincoln Northeast homecoming, police say
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stunt team builds world's first trampoline bridge for insane competition

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News