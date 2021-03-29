Burglar takes $4K in cigarettes from Lincoln gas station, police say

Lincoln police say a burglar broke a front window and took off with $4,000 in cigarettes early Saturday at a gas station at 17th and South streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said the owner of Fast Break arrived just before 6 a.m. to discover the break-in and several cartons of cigarettes gone.

Spilker said police processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are analyzing store video. They don't yet know if it's connected to other, similar business burglaries.

She asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

