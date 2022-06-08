Burglar rammed stolen truck into Lincoln car dealership, stole another truck, police say

Authorities are investigating after a masked man rammed a stolen truck into a northwest Lincoln car dealership, gaining and entry and stealing another truck, according to police.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said an employee at LAX Auto, 400 Cornhusker Highway, reported the theft around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance footage showed a masked man exit the 2007 Ford F-250 that he had used as a battering ram around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday before grabbing the keys to a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and leaving in that truck, Kocian said.

The Ford was reported stolen Monday near 25th Street and Wildcat Drive, Kocian said.

The stolen Chevy, which Kocian said is white with black rims and is worth $52,900, was last seen headed east on Cornhusker Highway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.