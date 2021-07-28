Burglar makes off with wallet, tools after entering both sides of Lincoln duplex, police say

A burglar broke in to both sides of a duplex in north Lincoln early Saturday morning, rummaging through cars and the garages of both residences before being spotted by a tenant, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said two 23-year-olds living near 20th and Groveland streets woke up at around 3 a.m. on Saturday to find a burglar in their home, who they say threatened to shoot them when they encountered him. The couple did not see whether he had a gun.

The burglar then fled from the unit, making off with the couple's keys, a wallet and a cellphone, Spilker said. The couple went to their neighbor's house to call police, where the 53-year-old woman living next door discovered her own garage and vehicle had been rummaged through.

Spilker said the 53-year-old reported some tools missing from her truck. Police believe the burglar entered the garage of the 53-year-old first, using a door opener he found in her truck. It's unclear how he got into the neighboring unit, Spilker said.

An investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

