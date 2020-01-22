Burglar injures leg in fall on ice while couple were taking woman’s TV, Lincoln police say

Police arrested a 35-year-old Lincoln woman on suspicion of burglary Tuesday after she drove a man to the hospital after he slipped on ice and injured his leg, allegedly as they were taking off with a woman’s belongings.

Officer Erin Spilker said just after 1 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was at her home at the Waterbrook Apartment Complex near 27th Street and North Hill Road when she discovered that two people she knew had taken off with $2,200 worth of her property, including TVs, a phone, her wallet with $100 bills in it, shoes, a DVD player, a hat and a debit card.

Spilker said the teenager told police she looked out her window to see a man she knows, holding her TV, on the ground yelling that he had broken his leg and a woman wearing her hat.

Spilker said they got into a truck and left, but police found them later at a Lincoln hospital, where the man had gone to be treated. They arrested the woman after allegedly finding the property in the truck and the $100 bills on her.

Spilker said the man, who was hospitalized, was expected to be cited later.

