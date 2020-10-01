 Skip to main content
Burglar discovered standing in downtown Lincoln student apartment returns, lands in jail
Burglar discovered standing in downtown Lincoln student apartment returns, lands in jail

A 21-year-old resident of Latitude Apartments, at 235 S. 11th St., awakened Wednesday morning by a loud noise found a man standing in his living room holding his luggage.

The intruder fled and the resident called police about 6:30 a.m. and told officers a video game system and games were missing along with is luggage, said Officer Erin Spilker.

Jeremy Pickinpaugh

Officers found a shoeprint on a window the intruder had broken to get in and the apartment manager gave police a video of him fleeing the building, she said. Several hours later, the man returned and the apartment manager, who recognized him, called police.

Officers arrested Jeremy Pickinpaugh, whose shoes matched the print they’d found on the window, for burglary.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

