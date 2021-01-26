A Lincoln man ended up in jail after getting stuck in the driveway of the rural home he'd allegedly just burgled, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home near Pawnee Lake on Northwest 98th Street.
Wagner said the homeowners noticed a Dodge Durango stuck in their driveway and went to see if the driver needed help. There was no one inside, but they saw a number of their belongings from a storage shed. Things like a fishing tackle box and motorcycle helmet.
Deputies followed fresh tracks in the snow to the neighbor's house, where they found Alexander Janeke, 25, had walked to seek help.
Wagner said they arrested him on suspicion of burglary and theft. The Durango also had been stolen out of Lincoln.
Ex-custodian who allegedly stole instruments from Salvation Army youth center gets probation, ordered to pay restitution
MOST-WANTED FUGITIVES
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
In this Series
What you missed this week in notable Southeast Nebraska crimes and court cases
-
Updated
Despite 65% drop in passengers, TSA agents find just 2 fewer handguns at Eppley Airfield in 2020
-
Updated
Man ordered to stand trial in 2013 Omaha shooting death
-
Updated
Burglar caught after getting stuck in driveway of victim's rural Lincoln home, sheriff says
- 39 updates