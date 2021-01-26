Burglar caught after getting stuck in driveway of victim's rural Lincoln home, sheriff says

A Lincoln man ended up in jail after getting stuck in the driveway of the rural home he'd allegedly just burgled, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home near Pawnee Lake on Northwest 98th Street.

Wagner said the homeowners noticed a Dodge Durango stuck in their driveway and went to see if the driver needed help. There was no one inside, but they saw a number of their belongings from a storage shed. Things like a fishing tackle box and motorcycle helmet.

Deputies followed fresh tracks in the snow to the neighbor's house, where they found Alexander Janeke, 25, had walked to seek help.

Wagner said they arrested him on suspicion of burglary and theft. The Durango also had been stolen out of Lincoln.

MOST-WANTED FUGITIVES

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.