A burglar pried open the door at the east Lincoln Dunkin' location early Wednesday morning and emptied the doughnut shop's safe before employees arrived for work at around 5 a.m., according to police.

The break-in at the coffee spot formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts happened sometime before 4:54 a.m., when arriving employees called police to report the break-in at the chain's 84th and O street location, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Surveillance video from the business showed an unknown party pry the back door open before doing the same to the safe and leaving with the contents, Vollmer said.

Police in Lincoln generally don't disclose how much money businesses lose in burglaries.

An investigation into the break-in is ongoing.

