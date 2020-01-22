Burglar broke his leg in fall on ice while couple were taking woman’s TV, Lincoln police say

Police arrested a 35-year-old Lincoln woman on suspicion of burglary Tuesday after driving a man to the hospital after he slipped on ice and injured his leg, allegedly as they were taking off with a woman’s belongings.
Officer Erin Spilker said just after 1 p.m. an 18-year-old woman was at her home at the Waterbrook Apartment Complex near 27th Street and North Hill Road when she discovered that two people she knew had taken off with $2,200 worth of her property, including TVs, a phone, her wallet with folded $100 bills in it, shoes, a DVD player, a hat and a debit card.
Spilker said the teenager told police she looked out her window to see a man she knows holding her TV on the ground yelling that he had broken his leg and a woman wearing her hat.
Spilker said they got into a truck and left, but police found them later at a Lincoln hospital where the man had gone to be treated. They arrested the woman after allegedly finding the property in the truck and the folded $100 bills on her.
Spilker said the man, who was hospitalized, was expected to be cited later.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: SHANNON, ANTONIO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/22/2001 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 16:01:38 Charges:
POSS DEADLY WEAPON DUR COMMISSION OF FELONY (F3) DISCHARGE FIREARM NEAR VEHICLE/BLDG (F1C)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: LEON, JESUS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/07/1994 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 15:44:40 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: GOMEZ, SHERRY Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 04/23/1984 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 15:42:58
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: STOVALL, TERRY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/02/1995 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 15:00:21 Charges:
POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: THOMAS, RAYMOND Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/12/1985 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 14:47:38 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SPEEDING16-20 MPHINTERSTATE (I) EXPIRED INTRANSIT STICKER (M5) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) NO PROOF OF OWNERSHIP (M3) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: BROWN, RYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/20/1980 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 14:41:23 Charges:
HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: WIGGINS, CHAY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/14/1989 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 13:43:15 Charges:
CONFINE FUG FR JUST IN CUST OTHER AGENCY (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: GOLDEN, DARNELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/03/1991 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 13:27:30 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 2ND DEGREE (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: ELLINGTON, JADARICA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 02/14/2000 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 13:09:15 Charges:
ATTEMPT ACCESSORY TO A FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: MUHLE, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/29/1969 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 12:53:48 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) AID/ABET DRIVING DURING SUSPENSION (M3) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: MASTAS, RAYMON Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 07/28/1998 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 12:45:51 Charges:
SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: BORS, DEREK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/21/1995 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 11:12:07 Charges:
DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) DRIVE DURING REVOC/IMPOUND-2ND/SUBSQ (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: ADAMS, ANDRE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/05/1997 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 11:09:25 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: MORROW, CHARLES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/09/1990 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 09:09:26 Charges:
TAMPER WITH WITNESS/INFORMANT/JUROR (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: DUFF, TIFFANY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/20/1989 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 07:23:37 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: CERVENY, STEVEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/19/1985 Booking Time: 01/21/2020 / 02:39:28 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: KERZMANN, MARIANN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/30/1957 Booking Time: 01/20/2020 / 21:51:09 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSUALT, 2ND DEG - PRIOR (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: CONLEY, CRAIG Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/19/1954 Booking Time: 01/20/2020 / 14:21:06 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) INTERLOCK VIOLATION-DRIVE W/OUT (F) (F4) DUI-.15+ (3 PRIOR CONV) (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: GROCE, KEVON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/09/1991 Booking Time: 01/20/2020 / 11:23:13 Charges:
STRANGULATION (F3A) DOMESTIC ASSAULT,3RD DEG-PREGNANT WOMAN (F3A) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: ZELAZNY, DANIELLE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/08/1984 Booking Time: 01/20/2020 / 10:34:45
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: ROBINSON, CHRISTAL Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/07/1971 Booking Time: 01/20/2020 / 08:16:47 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: HUFFMAN, WILLIAM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/03/1960 Booking Time: 01/20/2020 / 02:41:45 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: ARMSTRONG, DWAYNE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/29/1962 Booking Time: 01/19/2020 / 21:37:42 Charges:
USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2) ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-22-2020
Last, First Name: PIRTLE, MIQAAIYL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/25/1996 Booking Time: 01/19/2020 / 18:14:43 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
