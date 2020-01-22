You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Burglar broke his leg in fall on ice while couple were taking woman’s TV, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Burglar broke his leg in fall on ice while couple were taking woman’s TV, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 35-year-old Lincoln woman on suspicion of burglary Tuesday after driving a man to the hospital after he slipped on ice and injured his leg, allegedly as they were taking off with a woman’s belongings.

Officer Erin Spilker said just after 1 p.m. an 18-year-old woman was at her home at the Waterbrook Apartment Complex near 27th Street and North Hill Road when she discovered that two people she knew had taken off with $2,200 worth of her property, including TVs, a phone, her wallet with folded $100 bills in it, shoes, a DVD player, a hat and a debit card.

Spilker said the teenager told police she looked out her window to see a man she knows holding her TV on the ground yelling that he had broken his leg and a woman wearing her hat.

Spilker said they got into a truck and left, but police found them later at a Lincoln hospital where the man had gone to be treated. They arrested the woman after allegedly finding the property in the truck and the folded $100 bills on her.

Spilker said the man, who was hospitalized, was expected to be cited later.

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News