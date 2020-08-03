Bullet accidentally fired from rifle hit crow bar, smashed car window in garage, Lincoln police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police got to the bottom of a mystery Saturday after they were called out to a home near 45th and Randolph streets on a Lincoln man's report that the rear window was broken out of his 2008 Chevy Corvette -- while it was parked in his garage.

Officer Erin Spilker said the officer found a bullet hole through the garage wall and discovered that a bullet had struck a crowbar hanging in the garage. The crowbar and bullet fragments caused the damage to the car and building, estimated at $3,250.

While canvassing the area, police spoke with the man's neighbor, who said he had some friends over the night before and that one of them accidentally had fired his AR-10 .308-caliber rifle through the wall.

Spilker said police cited the man who fired it, a 33-year-old, for discharging a firearm in city limits.

