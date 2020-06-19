You are the owner of this article.
Building burns on property owned by Lincoln Public Schools
Building burns on property owned by Lincoln Public Schools

A home on property owned by Lincoln Public Schools burned Thursday night near Air Park.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said several passersby called 911 about the fire at a vacant house that had been scheduled to be demolished at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets at 8:45 p.m.

She said the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office arrived to find the building fully involved. When firefighters arrived they worked to put the fire out from the outside and had it under control within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

