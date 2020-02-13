Buffet warming unit cause of early morning fire at Golden Corral

An early morning fire at Golden Corral caused $50,000 damage and will keep the north Lincoln restaurant closed until further notice, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
It happened just before 5 a.m.
Capt. Nancy Crist said firefighters arrived to see flames and smoke in the business at 3940 N. 26th St.
The sprinkler system kept the fire contained to that area, and firefighters were able to put it out in 10 minutes.
She said the fire started in a buffet warming unit.
The health department was called to the business.