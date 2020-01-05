Brothers wanted in connection to California homicide thought to be in Nebraska
The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking information on the whereabouts of two California men wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation in Porterville, California.

The men were last seen in the North Platte area Sunday, according to the state patrol. Jeremy Bailey, 20, and Chris Corbit, 25, are brothers and believed to be armed and dangerous.

They may be driving a white, two-door 2006 Chevy Monte Carlo with the Nebraska licence plate 15-EN83.

People with information about the brothers are encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with the Nebraska Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-422-1494.

