 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brother's ashes, cash, jewelry taken from West Lincoln Apartment
View Comments
editor's pick

Brother's ashes, cash, jewelry taken from West Lincoln Apartment

{{featured_button_text}}

About $11,000 in cash, jewelry and a late family member's ashes were stolen from an apartment in west Lincoln. 

Lincoln Police Department Capt. Duane Winkler said the burglary occurred sometime between Dec. 29 and Jan. 17. The victim did not believe the items were stolen until later, and she reported the incident Friday. 

The victim said a diamond ring, diamond earrings and diamond pendant are missing. Additionally, her brother's ashes, which were kept in a glass vial, are gone. 

COVID-19, civil unrest upend 2020 Lincoln crime statistics

Winkler said the suspect entered through an unlocked front door. He suspects that the burglar did not know the vial contained someone's ashes. 

Suspect in Jiffy Lube burglary arrested after Lincoln police find him at courthouse
Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
1
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News