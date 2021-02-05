Brother's ashes, cash, jewelry taken from West Lincoln Apartment

About $11,000 in cash, jewelry and a late family member's ashes were stolen from an apartment in west Lincoln.

Lincoln Police Department Capt. Duane Winkler said the burglary occurred sometime between Dec. 29 and Jan. 17. The victim did not believe the items were stolen until later, and she reported the incident Friday.

The victim said a diamond ring, diamond earrings and diamond pendant are missing. Additionally, her brother's ashes, which were kept in a glass vial, are gone.

Winkler said the suspect entered through an unlocked front door. He suspects that the burglar did not know the vial contained someone's ashes.

