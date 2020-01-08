Brothers accused of threatening Lincoln teen, ramming his car

Two brothers have been charged for allegedly threatening a 19-year-old Lincoln man in the street in November.
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Omar Hussain, 23, and Karar Hussain, 18, both of of 1834 Prospect St., with terroristic threats.
Officer Erin Spilker said it started shortly before midnight Nov. 18, when they approached a 19-year-old stopped at a red light at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway and asked for his ID. When he wouldn’t give it to them, one allegedly threatened to beat him up, then hit the passenger side of the teenager's vehicle several times as he drove away east on Capitol Parkway.
He told police they got in a Chevy Tahoe and followed him, ramming him two or three times.
Spilker said he was starting to call 911 when he saw a police cruiser near 33rd and J and told the officer what happened.
Police found the Tahoe and the brothers later that night at a Kwik Shop. They denied being involved, but Spilker said a palm print taken from the victim’s car later connected Omar Hussain to the crime.
Police arrested the brothers Monday night.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
