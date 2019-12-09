40 bronze headstone flower vases stolen from Lincoln cemetery

A groundskeeper at Lincoln Memorial Park on Saturday reported 40 bronze headstone flower vases stolen overnight from gravesites of the cemetery at 14th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Sgt. Angela Sands said each vase is valued at $50, making the loss $2,000.
The cemetery had reported 10 to 12 of the vases stolen in October, too.
Police believe the thief may try to pawn or scrap them and asked anyone with information to call them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
