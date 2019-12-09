40 bronze headstone flower vases stolen from Lincoln cemetery

A groundskeeper at Lincoln Memorial Park on Saturday reported 40 bronze headstone flower vases stolen overnight from gravesites of the cemetery at 14th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Sgt. Angela Sands said each vase is valued at $50, making the loss $2,000.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cemetery had reported 10 to 12 of the vases stolen in October, too.

Police believe the thief may try to pawn or scrap them and asked anyone with information to call them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.