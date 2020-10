Broken Bow man latest sentenced in connection to investigation into Hidden Hills Outfitters

A 28-year-old Broken Bow man is the latest to be sentenced in connection to an investigation into a Nebraska outfitter.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson sentenced Conrad Hueftle in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday to two years' probation for illegal taking of wildlife in interstate commerce.

Hueftle also was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution and a $5,000 fine and is barred from hunting, trapping, guiding or otherwise assisting or being present with anyone engaging in those activities while on probation.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said investigators determined that Nov. 12, 2016, Hueftle killed a mule deer during the firearm deer season on property located near the Hidden Hills Outfitters Lodge in Custer County.

Hueftle used a firearm-restricted statewide buck-only permit for taking the mule deer within a Mule Deer Conservation Area, an area designated by the state as requiring authorized permits for taking mule deer. Hueftle knew his permit did not authorize the taking of mule deer within the area, Kelly said.

Hueftle then had another Hidden Hills client ship the mule deer head, antlers and cape to a taxidermy business in Wisconsin to convert the trophy parts into a mount.