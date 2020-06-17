Broken Bow man gets probation, barred from hunting for 5 years, for wildlife trafficking violations

A 30-year-old Broken Bow man is the latest of more than two dozen people to be sentenced and fined for wildlife trafficking violations in connection to a big game guiding and outfitting business in central Nebraska.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson sentenced Logan Spanel, an employee at Hidden Hills Outfitters, to five years of probation during which he is barred from hunting and trapping and helping or being present when someone else is.
The judge also ordered him to pay a $7,500 fine and to forfeit a custom .30-caliber bolt-action rifle with a Sig Sauer tactical scope and SilencerCo suppressor used in one of the illegal hunts.
Spanel pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for violations of the Lacey Act, which prohibits the interstate trafficking of wildlife, fish or indigenous plants taken in violation of a law or regulation.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said a year-long investigation begun in November 2016 revealed that during a number of hunts, Spanel guided and helped clients of Hidden Hills in unlawful hunting activities.
In December 2016, during the Nebraska muzzleloader deer season, Spanel hunted and killed a mule deer with a .17-caliber rifle north of Brewster, while accompanied and assisted by one of the outfitter's owners, even though he didn't have a valid permit, according to investigators.
Nebraska state law prohibits hunting or taking deer without first buying a valid permit and prohibits the use of center-fire rifles during the muzzleloader deer season.
Spanel later transported the deer in interstate commerce by enlisting another of Hidden Hills' guides to deliver the trophy parts to a taxidermist near Palisade, Colorado.
In September 2017, Spanel, along with one of the owners of Hidden Hills and a repeat client from Missouri, tried to find and recover a mule deer named "Inline" that the Missouri client shot and wounded with archery equipment the night before north of Ogallala.
Investigators said Spanel entered adjacent property without permission of the landowner, found and shot the deer with a suppressed rifle, knowing its use was prohibited during the archery season.
He engaged in the unlawful sale and transport of wildlife in interstate commerce by providing guiding and outfitting services for the unlawful taking of the mule deer intended to be taken to a Missouri taxidermist.
At sentencing, Spanel said he’s grown as a person over the last 2 1/2 years of this.
“I’ve taken accountability for my actions,” he said.
Spanel's sentencing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha was the latest in a string of ongoing cases brought for violations committed by owners, guides and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters, Kelly said.
To date, 27 people have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $248,048 in fines and restitution for underlying violations related to deer taken within baited areas; deer, pronghorn and wild turkeys taken with weapons or firearms prohibited during their respective hunting seasons; deer taken during closed season hours, from the road or without a valid permit; and mule deer taken within the Mule Deer Conservation Area.
The operation was a joint investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Office of Law Enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Law Enforcement Division.
