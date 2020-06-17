Broken Bow man gets probation, barred from hunting for 5 years, for wildlife trafficking violations

Nebraska state law prohibits hunting or taking deer without first buying a valid permit and prohibits the use of center-fire rifles during the muzzleloader deer season.

Spanel later transported the deer in interstate commerce by enlisting another of Hidden Hills' guides to deliver the trophy parts to a taxidermist near Palisade, Colorado.

In September 2017, Spanel, along with one of the owners of Hidden Hills and a repeat client from Missouri, tried to find and recover a mule deer named "Inline" that the Missouri client shot and wounded with archery equipment the night before north of Ogallala.

Investigators said Spanel entered adjacent property without permission of the landowner, found and shot the deer with a suppressed rifle, knowing its use was prohibited during the archery season.

He engaged in the unlawful sale and transport of wildlife in interstate commerce by providing guiding and outfitting services for the unlawful taking of the mule deer intended to be taken to a Missouri taxidermist.

At sentencing, Spanel said he’s grown as a person over the last 2 1/2 years of this.

“I’ve taken accountability for my actions,” he said.