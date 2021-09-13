 Skip to main content
Brief altercation preceded fatal shooting at Lincoln apartment complex, court records say
Brief altercation preceded fatal shooting at Lincoln apartment complex, court records say

  Updated
The Lincoln man who was charged with manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the death of 28-year-old Alonzo Jones had been in Jones' apartment, hanging out with the mother of Jones' child, before the fatal shooting on Sept. 5, according to new court filings.

Lendell Harris, 23, arrived at an apartment complex near 44th and R streets sometime after Jones had left for work that morning and was preparing to smoke marijuana with the woman, an ex-girlfriend of Harris who lived with Jones, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Lancaster County District Court. 

Neither Harris nor the 23-year-old woman heard Jones enter the apartment shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, she told police. Harris and the woman were in the unit's bathroom together -- Harris' pistol on the counter -- when Jones opened the door and pulled Harris out into the living room, according to the affidavit.

Suspect in fatal Lincoln shooting charged with manslaughter, use of a firearm

Harris had grabbed the pistol before he was removed from the bathroom, according to the affidavit. The woman told police that Jones pushed Harris onto the couch, leaning over him. That's when she heard two gunshots and saw Jones fall to the ground, she told police. 

The 23-year-old woman told police she didn't hear either man threaten the other. 

The woman tried to provide first aid to Jones as Harris called 911, according to the affidavit. Police were dispatched at 7:19 a.m. By the time first responders arrived, Jones was dead. He was shot twice in the upper torso, according to police.

Lincoln man arrested in Sunday shooting will claim self-defense, his attorney says

Harris turned himself in at the Lancaster County Jail, where officers responded and transported him to police headquarters. In his car, parked at the jail, police found a Glock handgun, according to the affidavit.

Harris was initially arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The day following his arrest, attorney Dick Clark characterized Jones as the aggressor in the situation. 

Now charged with manslaughter and the gun charge, Harris could face up to 70 years in prison if convicted.

Lincoln police identify homicide victim in Sunday morning shooting

At a short hearing Wednesday afternoon, Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at $1 million, meaning he would need to post $100,000 to be released. 

Mercy Conner, a relative of Jones, organized a GoFundMe to help the family pay for expenses relating to Jones' funeral, which she said would happen in Michigan. In the post, Conner said Jones had a young daughter and had recently moved to Nebraska. 

Jones' death marks the city's fourth known homicide victim this year. 

