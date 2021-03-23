Break-in reported at 48th and Normal gas station in Lincoln, police say

Lincoln police officers were called out to a break-in at the Phillips 66 at 48th Street and Normal Boulevard early Tuesday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it was the third break-in like it in the last month. Investigators are working to determine if they are related and to catch the thief or thieves.

After the call at 5:04 a.m. Tuesday, officers arrived to find that someone had smashed through the front glass door to get inside and stole at least $900 worth of tobacco products.

