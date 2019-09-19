{{featured_button_text}}
Robber's Cave

Historic Robber's Cave near South Ninth and High Streets. 

 Journal Star file photo

Would-be burglars attempted to break into Robber's Cave early Thursday morning, Lincoln Police said.

Officers responded to an alarm at the cave site, 925 Robber's Cave Road, around 3:30 a.m. and found someone had broken into a wooden structure over an access point to the cave.

It did not appear the manhole covering the entrance to the sandstone tunnels had been moved.

Nothing was taken or vandalized in the cave, but there was about $20 in damage to the wooden structure, police said.

