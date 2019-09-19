Blue Blood Brewing owner Brian Podwinski (left) and partner Sam Manzitto stand in Robbers Cave, the Lincoln landmark they bought as part of the brewery's $2 million expansion. The cave will be open in the next two weeks, Podwinski said.
Drawings, names and dates back to the 1800s blanket the walls of Robbers Cave, now part of the Blue Blood Brewing Company.
Blue Blood Brewing's owner Brian Podwinski (right) and partner and contractor Sam Manzitto discuss the work they still need to do to entrance of Robbers Cave.
Blue Blood Brewing turned an original but filled-in entrance to Robber's Cave into an emergency exit to help the company meet city fire codes.
The builders of Blue Blood Brewing's 12,000-square-foot building enveloped the original entrance to Robber's Cave, near 10th and High streets.
Teenage trespassers have used an old wooden ladder to break in to Robbers Cave at the site of the new Blue Blood Brewing building.
Blue Blood Brewery will use a dead-end tunnel with a shaft leading to the surface as designated bat habitat in Robbers Cave.
