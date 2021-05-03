 Skip to main content
Break-in at Nebraska Republican Party office in Lincoln reported
Lincoln police are investigating a break-in early Saturday at the Nebraska Republican Party office.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called to the office at 1610 N St. at around 8:30 a.m. by passersby who saw the north door was broken.

She said officers contacted staff who reviewed security video and saw a man throw a brick through the window at around 2 a.m. and steal two 2-liters of soda before leaving. 

There was no indication the incident was politically motivated, Spilker said.

Damage was estimated at $700.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

