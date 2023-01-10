Break-in at Capitol Beach area storage unit leads to 4 arrests, Lincoln police say

A break-in at a Lincoln storage unit resulted in four arrests Monday, Lincoln Police say.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said it started when they were dispatched to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 S. Coddington Ave., in the Capitol Beach area, just before 4 p.m.

Burglars had removed a panel from a neighboring unit to get in a couple's storage unit. They stole $1,500 in items.

Vollmer said the manager told investigators that 58-year-old Jeffrey Adams rented the neighboring unit.

He said security camera footage showed Julie Rodgers, a 39-year-old known to frequent Adams' unit, arrived at 10 p.m. Sunday in a Ford Escape with a man later identified as Brandyn Tomes, 36.

Police went to Tomes' home in the Hartley neighborhood and found the Ford Escape, which had been stolen in Omaha last month, as well as items stolen in the burglary, a small amount of methamphetamine and an illegal, homemade firework, Vollmer said.

He said investigators came to believe Adams had stolen the car and provided it to Tomes and Rodgers.

Police went to Rodgers' home in Belmont and got a warrant to search when no one answered. Vollmer said they found Rodgers hiding in a sofa and a 56-year-old elsewhere in the home.

He said police also found suspected stolen items, a 9mm handgun and a user amount of meth.

The four ultimately were booked into jail: Tomes on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglar's tools, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a destructive device and methamphetamine; Rodgers on suspicion of burglary, theft by receiving and possession of meth; Adams on suspicion of theft by receiving; and the third man for possession of a user amount of meth.

