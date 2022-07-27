Branched Oak Lake murder suspect sought drugs after shooting boat owner, sheriff's investigator alleges

A drug robbery appears to be the motive behind a Lincoln man's killing last week on his boat at Branched Oak Lake, investigators said in court records filed Wednesday and since sealed.

Taban Rik, the 22-year-old Lincoln man charged Wednesday with Benjamin J. Case's murder, had previously visited Case on his boat but on July 19 boarded, shot him twice and went in search of the drugs, Lancaster County Sheriff's Investigator Jeremy Schwarz alleged in the new court records.

Rik, who now faces six felony charges including first-degree murder, is accused of climbing aboard Case's 1992 Bayliner Sierra around 11:20 p.m. and shooting Case twice — in the neck and head — when Case came out of the cabin.

Case collapsed.

The shooter, in a ski mask, then told the four others onboard to move to the front of the boat and stay off their phones. He threatened to shoot them and asked "where the green bag was at," according to the affidavit for Rik's arrest.

Schwarz said a fight ensued between the shooter and one of the men onboard, "which prevented additional shots from being fired before the black male fled to the parking lot."

He sped away in a maroon car.

Deputy John Brady drove past the car, believed to be Rik's Toyota Camry, before reaching the marina at 11:33 p.m., nine minutes after the 911 call, Schwarz said in the affidavit. Brady helped with first aid until Raymond Rescue arrived.

But they couldn't save Case, who died at the scene.

A search warrant turned up the sought-after green bag, which contained drugs, drug paraphernalia and a 9 mm Luger shell casing.

Through the investigation that followed, investigators learned Case had sold "cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms and possibly methamphetamine to people at Branched Oak Lake," according to court records.

An anonymous tipster pointed the sheriff's office toward Rik, a parolee who had been out of prison for less than four months before last week's shooting.

The tipster also alleged Rik was involved in the shooting at 28th and T on July 18 that sent four people to the hospital, one of them critically wounded.

On Wednesday, Schwarz said deputies provided that information to Lincoln Police. Rik hasn't been charged in that case.

Schwarz said sheriff's investigators are still exploring the motive in Case's killing and the possibility that others may have been involved, and are asking anyone with information or evidence, including Rik's iPhone, to contact the department.

Investigators believe Rik also sold his iPhone 7+ two days after the shooting, replacing it with a Nokia flip-style phone. He was arrested on Saturday.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Rik with six felonies, including first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and attempted robbery.

Rik is being held at the Lancaster County jail on a $5 million percentage bond, meaning he would have to pay $500,000 to be released.