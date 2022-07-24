 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Branched Oak Lake murder suspect arrested

  • Updated
Shooting Branched Oak Lake, 7.20

Law enforcement officials investigate a late Tuesday night shooting that left one man dead at Branched Oak Lake.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Saturday night on suspicion of Tuesday's late-night shooting death of Benjamin J. case at Branched Oak Lake.

Taban Rik Mugshot

Taban Rik

Taban Rik, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree  murder just before 9 p.m. He was booked into Lancaster County Jail. Deputy Chief Ben Houchin said deputies located Rik near 27th and O Streets.

Case, 42, died after being shot on his boat Tuesday night, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

UPDATE: Sheriff identifies man shot, killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake

Wagner said deputies were dispatched to the lake's marina, south of West Davey Road and Northwest 98th Street about 20 miles northwest of Lincoln, after a man walked onto Case's boat and fired two rounds just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Shooting Branched Oak Lake, 7.20

Law enforcement officials investigate a late Tuesday night shooting that left one man dead at Branched Oak Lake.

Case and four friends were inside the boat's cabin when they felt the man walk onto the boat's deck, Wagner said. Case opened the cabin door and was immediately shot twice with a handgun. He died at the scene.

Lincoln police arrest five suspected robbers in overnight holdups

The other two men and two women jumped off the boat into the water to escape and were uninjured, Wagner said. The suspect — who did not fire toward the others — left the lake area in a vehicle.

Rik has prior convictions of terroristic threats and burglary after being arrested for a string of armed robberies in 2018. He was released from prison in late March.

Houchin said the investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

