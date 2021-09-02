Boys and Girls Club center at Park Middle School burglarized again, vandalized

Lincoln Police said officers were called to Park Middle School at 855 S. Eighth Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday after a custodian reported a break-in there.
Kimberley Goins, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County, said thieves broke into the club's office and stole iPhones, gaming consoles and controllers and walkie-talkies worth more than $10,000.
Outside, vandals also spray-painted the school with derogatory words, Lincoln Public Schools officials said. The graffiti, in addition to a broken window, caused about $1,000 in damage to the building. The graffiti was cleaned up before the school day, LPS told families in a letter.
No arrests have been made. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the scene.
This is the second time in less than a week that the Boys and Girls Club, which operates a community learning center at the school, has been targeted.
Sometime late Sunday or early Monday morning, thieves broke into the club's center, which was built as an addition to the school, and took more than $3,000 in videogame equipment.
Police say it is unclear if the two break-ins are related.
LPD and LPS both asked for anyone in the community with information about the break-ins to contact Crime Stoppers.
Boys and Girls Club offers before- and afterschool programming centered around STEM at Park and North Star High School.
But those activities at Park are on pause indefinitely as the club takes stock of inventory and looks to replace what was stolen, Goins said.
UNL chancellor pledges to do more on sexual misconduct training and to support sex assault survivors
For now, students who would normally stay after school at the club will have access to alternate activities, she added.
Goins said she is not sure why the club is being targeted but called the incidents disappointing.
"It's really discouraging that a person would break into a nonprofit ... that serves disadvantaged youth and steal from them," she said.
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack