Boys and Girls Club center at Park Middle School burglarized again, vandalized

Lincoln Police said officers were called to Park Middle School at 855 S. Eighth Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday after a custodian reported a break-in there.

Kimberley Goins, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County, said thieves broke into the club's office and stole iPhones, gaming consoles and controllers and walkie-talkies worth more than $10,000.

Outside, vandals also spray-painted the school with derogatory words, Lincoln Public Schools officials said. The graffiti, in addition to a broken window, caused about $1,000 in damage to the building. The graffiti was cleaned up before the school day, LPS told families in a letter.

No arrests have been made. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the scene.

This is the second time in less than a week that the Boys and Girls Club, which operates a community learning center at the school, has been targeted.

Sometime late Sunday or early Monday morning, thieves broke into the club's center, which was built as an addition to the school, and took more than $3,000 in videogame equipment.

Police say it is unclear if the two break-ins are related.